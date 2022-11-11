Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Mumbai Sees 41 Covid-19 Cases, 47 Recoveries; Caseload Doubling Time Now 16,092 Days

On Thursday, the city had witnessed 42 cases and one death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 7:22 pm

Mumbai on Friday reported 41 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,54,607, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,742, a civic official said.

On Thursday, the city had witnessed 42 cases and one death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 47 and touched 11,34,534, leaving the city with an active caseload of 331, he said.

The caseload doubling time, which was 14,864 days on Thursday, breached the 16000 mark and stood at 16,092 days, the official added.

BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests conducted was 1,84,99,496, including 4,047 in the last 24 hours.

-With PTI Input

Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Deaths COVID Restrictions Mumbai Maharashtra
