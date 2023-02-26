Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Mumbai Sees 12 Covid-19 Case, No Death; Active Tally At 42

Mumbai Sees 12 Covid-19 Case, No Death; Active Tally At 42

The recovery count increased by two in the last 24 hours to reach 11,35,573, which left the active caseload at 42, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

COVID-19 test
Mumbai on Sunday reported 12 Covid-19 cases Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 8:06 pm

Mumbai on Sunday reported 12 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,362, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by two in the last 24 hours to reach 11,35,573, which left the active caseload at 42, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, the caseload doubling time is 2,09,978 days, and the overall growth rate of cases between February 19 and 25 stood at 0.0003 per cent.

So far, 1,87,52,309 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,213 in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

