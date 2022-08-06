Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Mumbai Reports 486 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths, 284 Recoveries

Of the 486 cases, only 37 are symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added. The recovery count increased by 284 during the day to touch 11,04,833, leaving the city with an active caseload of 2,591.

covid-19

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 7:49 pm

Mumbai on Saturday logged 486 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,27,082 and the toll to 19,658, a civic official said.

It is the fourth day in a row when the addition to the tally was more than 400, while the figure for Saturday was slightly higher than the 446 reported on Friday, he pointed out.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases in the period between July 30 and August 5 was 0.030 per cent. It also revealed the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Mumbai was 1,78,82,569, including 9,541 in the last 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time was 2,329 days, as per civic data.

(With PTI Inputs)

National Mumbai
