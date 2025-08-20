Mumbai Rains Orange Alert: Heavy Showers Continue, Relief Likely Soon

IMD Alert for Mumbai: Current Weather and Rainfall Updates

The IMD alert for Mumbai was upgraded to a red “nowcast” at 10:15 AM, covering the city and nearby districts like Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and the Pune ghat areas. According to officials, the city may see very heavy spells of rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, going up to 60 kmph in some places.