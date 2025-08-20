Mumbai Rains Orange Alert: Heavy Showers Continue, Relief Likely Soon

Rainfall intensity is expected to ease from Thursday, with the current orange alert remaining in place today. Gradual reduction in showers forecasted.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mumbai Rains Orange Alert
Mumbai Rains Orange Alert: Heavy Showers Continue, Relief Likely Soon
info_icon

Mumbai woke up to another day of heavy showers on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai warning of more intense downpours. The city has been battling waterlogging, transport delays, and traffic jams as the monsoon continues to lash the region.

IMD Alert for Mumbai: Current Weather and Rainfall Updates

The IMD alert for Mumbai was upgraded to a red “nowcast” at 10:15 AM, covering the city and nearby districts like Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and the Pune ghat areas. According to officials, the city may see very heavy spells of rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, going up to 60 kmph in some places.

The Santacruz observatory recorded 200 mm of rain in 24 hours, while Colaba saw 107.4 mm. Other areas were hit harder, Vikhroli (229.5 mm), Mumbai Airport (208 mm), Byculla (193.5 mm), Juhu (150 mm), and Bandra (137.5 mm). Hill stations around the region also received intense rain, with Matheran logging 382.5 mm and Mahabaleshwar 278 mm.

Heavy rain lashes Mumbai city ( Representational Image) - File photo
IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

BY Outlook News Desk

mumbai weather
info_icon

Mumbai Local Train Service Status

The Mumbai local train service status remained badly affected, with delays and cancellations across all three lines. Central Railway services were hit the most, with 30–40 minute delays due to waterlogging at Kurla, Matunga, and Dadar. Technical issues between Ambivali and Shahad added to the chaos.

Western Railway managed slightly better, though trains still ran 15–20 minutes late. Harbour Line services were delayed by 25–30 minutes in Chunabhatti, Chembur, and Tilak Nagar. Several trains on long-distance routes were cancelled, particularly between Virar, Nalla Sopara, and Dadar.

null - null
Twin Earthquakes Rock Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Flights and Road Traffic

Flights too felt the impact of heavy rain in Mumbai, with airlines warning of delays and cancellations. IndiGo advised passengers to plan extra time for travel, citing waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Key areas like Jogeshwari’s S.R.P.F. Gate, Kalbadevi’s Alankar Junction, and Asalpha Road in Sakinaka reported 1–2 feet of flooding. The Mithi river rose to danger level at Kurla Bridge, leading to NDRF deployment.

Schools and Colleges

Confusion spread when fake messages circulated about school closures. The BMC clarified that schools and colleges in Mumbai would remain open on August 20, even though neighboring regions like Thane, Panvel, Lonavala, and Navi Mumbai declared a holiday. Mumbai University postponed exams scheduled for August 19 to August 23.

Mumbai Weather Forecast: Relief Expected Soon

The Mumbai weather forecast suggests that rainfall intensity will ease from Thursday onwards. While the Mumbai rain alert today remains at orange level, showers are expected to reduce gradually. Central Maharashtra will stay relatively dry, while Marathwada and Vidarbha may get light to moderate rainfall.

Casualties and Emergency Response

Between August 15–19, 21 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra, including six deaths in the last 24 hours. To manage the crisis, 18 NDRF and six SDRF teams have been deployed.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s water reservoirs are nearly full, ensuring an adequate supply for the city. Both IMD observatories have already crossed the 1,000 mm seasonal mark, underlining the severity of this year’s monsoon.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

  2. Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

  3. Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

  4. England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  5. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Briefly Removed From ODI Rankings; ICC Corrects It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

  2. Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  3. Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. The Fable Of Free Trade

  4. Delhi Police Files Attempt-To-Murder Case After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

  5. The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Embassy of the State of Palestine's Statement on Anas Al-Shareef's Killing

  2. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  3. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  4. US Pressure On India For Buying Russian Crude Oil 'Unjustified': Russian Diplomat

  5. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

Latest Stories

  1. No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

  2. Twin Earthquakes Rock Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

  3. Garo Body Takes Statehood Demand To Delhi, Submits Memorandum For Garoland

  4. Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

  5. Three People Dead After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

  6. Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Of ‘Betraying’ Israel Amid Diplomatic Row

  7. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  8. The Fable Of Free Trade