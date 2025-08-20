Mumbai Rains Orange Alert: Heavy Showers Continue, Relief Likely Soon

Mumbai woke up to another day of heavy showers on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai warning of more intense downpours. The city has been battling waterlogging, transport delays, and traffic jams as the monsoon continues to lash the region.
IMD Alert for Mumbai: Current Weather and Rainfall Updates
The IMD alert for Mumbai was upgraded to a red “nowcast” at 10:15 AM, covering the city and nearby districts like Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and the Pune ghat areas. According to officials, the city may see very heavy spells of rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, going up to 60 kmph in some places.
The Santacruz observatory recorded 200 mm of rain in 24 hours, while Colaba saw 107.4 mm. Other areas were hit harder, Vikhroli (229.5 mm), Mumbai Airport (208 mm), Byculla (193.5 mm), Juhu (150 mm), and Bandra (137.5 mm). Hill stations around the region also received intense rain, with Matheran logging 382.5 mm and Mahabaleshwar 278 mm.
Mumbai Local Train Service Status
The Mumbai local train service status remained badly affected, with delays and cancellations across all three lines. Central Railway services were hit the most, with 30–40 minute delays due to waterlogging at Kurla, Matunga, and Dadar. Technical issues between Ambivali and Shahad added to the chaos.
Western Railway managed slightly better, though trains still ran 15–20 minutes late. Harbour Line services were delayed by 25–30 minutes in Chunabhatti, Chembur, and Tilak Nagar. Several trains on long-distance routes were cancelled, particularly between Virar, Nalla Sopara, and Dadar.
Flights and Road Traffic
Flights too felt the impact of heavy rain in Mumbai, with airlines warning of delays and cancellations. IndiGo advised passengers to plan extra time for travel, citing waterlogging and traffic congestion.
Key areas like Jogeshwari’s S.R.P.F. Gate, Kalbadevi’s Alankar Junction, and Asalpha Road in Sakinaka reported 1–2 feet of flooding. The Mithi river rose to danger level at Kurla Bridge, leading to NDRF deployment.
Schools and Colleges
Confusion spread when fake messages circulated about school closures. The BMC clarified that schools and colleges in Mumbai would remain open on August 20, even though neighboring regions like Thane, Panvel, Lonavala, and Navi Mumbai declared a holiday. Mumbai University postponed exams scheduled for August 19 to August 23.
Mumbai Weather Forecast: Relief Expected Soon
The Mumbai weather forecast suggests that rainfall intensity will ease from Thursday onwards. While the Mumbai rain alert today remains at orange level, showers are expected to reduce gradually. Central Maharashtra will stay relatively dry, while Marathwada and Vidarbha may get light to moderate rainfall.
Casualties and Emergency Response
Between August 15–19, 21 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra, including six deaths in the last 24 hours. To manage the crisis, 18 NDRF and six SDRF teams have been deployed.
Meanwhile, Mumbai’s water reservoirs are nearly full, ensuring an adequate supply for the city. Both IMD observatories have already crossed the 1,000 mm seasonal mark, underlining the severity of this year’s monsoon.