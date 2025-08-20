Mumbai Rains Today: Are Offices Closed Amid IMD Rain Alert and BMC Advisory?

Mumbai once again woke up to relentless showers on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, with the IMD Mumbai rain alert continuing for the city. The downpour has brought familiar scenes of waterlogging in Mumbai, traffic jams, and long commutes for the fourth straight day. With these disruptions, many are asking the same question: Are offices closed in Mumbai today?
Are Offices Closed in Mumbai Today?
Despite the challenging conditions, no fresh closure orders have been issued by the BMC for Wednesday. This means both Mumbai government offices and private offices are officially expected to remain open. However, many workplaces have voluntarily continued with work-from-home policies due to the travel difficulties caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai.
On Tuesday, August 19, the Mumbai government had ordered all government and semi-government offices shut following a red IMD rain alert, while strongly advising private firms to allow employees to work from home. That directive created a precedent, and several private companies have chosen to extend flexible work arrangements even today.
Mumbai Weather Today: Current Conditions
The Mumbai weather today remains unstable but slightly less severe than Tuesday. The IMD Mumbai rain alert has been downgraded from red to orange. Forecasts suggest heavy rainfall at isolated spots in the city, but intensity is likely to ease from Thursday onwards.
Rainfall records highlight the scale of the situation: the Santacruz observatory logged 206.6 mm, Colaba 100.2 mm, and Vikhroli 223.5 mm in the past 24 hours, making this one of the heaviest spells of the season.
Transport and Waterlogging Issues
The Mumbai rains today have badly hit transport, slowing down office commutes. Local train services on Central Railway are running with 30–40 minute delays due to waterlogging in Mumbai at major stations. While some services are improving compared to Tuesday, low-lying areas like Kurla, Chembur, Andheri Subway, and parts of the Eastern Express Highway continue to struggle with severe flooding.
Private Sector and Work-From-Home Policy
Many private offices, particularly IT firms and multinational companies in Bandra-Kurla Complex and Lower Parel, have continued remote work as a precaution. The Police Commissioner has also appealed to companies to allow flexible work where possible, given the Mumbai weather today situation.
Schools and Educational Institutions
Unlike offices, schools present a mixed scenario. The BMC latest order clarified that schools in Mumbai remain open, dismissing fake closure messages. However, schools in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Panvel declared holidays. Mumbai University, meanwhile, postponed its August 19 exams to August 23.
Advisory for Office-Goers
For those commuting, authorities advise caution. With waterlogging in Mumbai persisting and the Mumbai rain alert active, travelers should check workplace advisories, use staggered timings, and avoid unnecessary travel. The Mumbai government continues to monitor the situation closely, and further announcements may follow if conditions worsen.