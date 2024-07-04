National

Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Team India's Victory Parade At Marine Drive | Details

ICT won the T20 World Cup Photo: X
Ahead of the Indian Cricket Team's open-bus parade to celebrate their recent T20 World Cup victory, the Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory to ensure the prevention of any inconvenience.

The parade -- covering about 2 km -- will travel from Marine Drive's Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium. Notably, a sea of supporters have gathered at Marine Drive, waiting for Team India to arrive for the celebratory parade.

MUMBAI TRAFFIC ADVISORY

In a post on X, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, "The traffic movements are likely to be congested from NCPA to Wankhede stadium from 15:00 to 21:00 hrs on 4th July."

ROUTES TO AVOID

  • NS Road (North Bound): Closed for all types of vehicles except emergency vehciles proceeding both bounds from NCPA to Meghdoot Bridge (Princess Street Bridge)

  • NS Road (South Bound): Closed for all vehicles on Meghdoot Bridge to NCPA/Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction)

  • Veer Nariman Road (North Bound): Closed for all from North bound Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) to Kilachand chowk (Sunder Mahal Junction).

  • Dinshaw Vacha Road: Closed for all vehicular movement from WIAA Chowk to Ratanlal Babuna Chowk (Marine Plaza Junction)

  • Barrister Rajni Patel Marg: Closed for all from Sekhar bhavan junction to NS Road.

  • Madam Cama Road: Closed for all from Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction) to Venutai Chavan Chowk (Air India Junction).

  • Vinay K Shah Marg: Closed for all vehicular movement from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Murali Deora Chowk.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

  • Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) then right turn by Maharashi Karve Road to Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) to Marine Lines to Charni Road to Pandit Paluskar Chowk to destination.

  • Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Junction left turn via Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil to CTO Junction to destination.

  • Left turn from Kemps Corner Bridge and proceed to destination at Nana Chowk.

  • Left turn from RTI Junction to NS Patkar Marg to Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) and left turn to SVP Road then right turn at Pandir Paluskar Chowk to destination via Maharashi Karve Road.

  • Left turn from Vinoly Chowapatty Junction and proceed to destination via Maharashi Karve Road.

  • Left turn from Princess Street Bridge to Shamaldas Gandhi Marg to Vardhaman Chowk to destination.

  • Maharashi Karve Road to Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) to Marine Lines to Charni Road to Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction) to destination.

  • Right turn from Hotel Trident out gate to Sakhar Bhavan junction to Barrister Rajni Patel Marg to Usha Mehta Chowk to Free Press circle to destination.

  • Maharashi Karve Road to Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) to Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) to Marine Lines to Charni Road to Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction) to destination.

  • Ramnath Goenka Marg to Sekhar Bhavan Junction and right turn to Barrister Rajni Patel Marge to Free Press circle to destination.

