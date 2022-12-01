Mumbai: Police Arrests Two For Harassing South Korean YouTuber During Livestream

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two people after a video showing a woman YouTuber, reportedly from South Korea, being sexually harassed by a man on a street in Mumbai surfaced.

Police on Wednesday said they had not received any complaint, but they have taken notice of the incident on their own and started a probe into it.

A Twitter handle which shared the video claimed the woman was from South Korea and was livestreaming in suburban Khar area when the incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday.

The video showed a young man coming very close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want it.

No one has approached police with a complaint yet, but an investigation has been started, a local police official said.

The police are looking for the man who harassed the woman, the official said.

The woman, retweeting the video, said she tried not to escalate the situation as the accused was with another person.

"Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming," she said.

The police have registered a case of sexual assault on its own based on the video.

A soon as the video got shared by netizens, the Mumbai Police responded to the video of the woman asking her to share her contact details in DM.

"We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM", Mumbai Police wrote on Twitter.

Can you send me DM so that i can give all the information you need including my contact. I cannot find the way send the message directly to you. https://t.co/8tXeX6ZELk — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022

(With PTI Inputs)