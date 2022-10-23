Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai: Man Rapes 14-Year-Old Cousin, Impregnates Her; Booked

An official of the police said on Sunday that a man has been charged with rape after allegedly raping his cousin, a 14-year-old.

Representative image rape.
Mumbai: Man Rapes 14-Year-Old Cousin, Impregnates Her; Booked PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 9:13 pm

A man has been booked for allegedly raping his 14-year-old cousin several times, the crime coming to light after the minor girl got pregnant, a police official said on Sunday.

After sonography confirmed she was five months pregnant, her kin approached Vakola police station in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Saturday, he said.

"She has told us her 34-year-old cousin raped her for the first time in Karjat in Raigad district. He also raped her several times after that," he said.

"We have registered a case of rape under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions and transferred the case to Neral police station, which has jurisdiction over Karjat. The accused is at large and efforts are on to nab him," he added. 

Tags

National Rape Case Mumbai Police Mumbai City Maharashtra Child Rape FIR POCSO (Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences) Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained