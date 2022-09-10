Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Mumbai Logs 209 New Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 1,900

The overall growth rate of cases in the city stands at 0.026 per cent for the period between September 3 and September 9, while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 2,733 days.

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 7:14 pm

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 209 new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 11,47,791, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,717, while the count of recoveries reached 11,26,174 after 394 people recovered from the infection, he said. The daily cases witnessed a slight dip compared to Friday, when the city had reported 251 new cases and a single casualty.

With a recovery rate of 98.1 per cent, the city now has 1,900 active cases, the official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 7,830 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,81,70,534.

Of the 209 new cases, only 21 patients were symptomatic, it was stated.

The overall growth rate of cases in the city stands at 0.026 per cent for the period between September 3 and September 9, while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 2,733 days.

-With PTI Input

