Mumbai Logs 130 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality; Active Tally At 792

At least 5,295 swab samples were tested in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 1,83,50,552, the official added.

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 9:15 pm

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 130 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality that raised the tally of infections to 11,51,170 and toll to 19,735, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. 

As many as 129 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 11,30,643, the official said        

With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, the city currently has 792 active cases, he said.

Of the latest cases, six patients are symptomatic, while the sole casualty in the city was a 67-year-old woman who was suffering from asthma, it was stated.

At least 5,295 swab samples were tested in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 1,83,50,552, the official added.

-With PTI Input

