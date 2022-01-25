Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Mumbai: AQI Touches 271, Air Quality 'Severe' In Some Parts Of City

According to an official, the Mazagaon air monitoring station recorded AQI 454, which is labelled as 'severe' category, while Deonar and Navy Nagar-Colaba stations recorded AQI 324, which is categorised as 'very poor'.

Representational Image - PTI

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 4:14 pm

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said on Tuesday that Mumbai's air quality index (AQI) touched 271, which was worse than Delhi while certain areas of the city recorded air quality under "severe" category.

According to the SAMEER app, the CPCB's air quality monitoring application, Mumbai's AQI was 271 in the afternoon, while Delhi recorded AQI 235. 

The Mazagaon air monitoring station recorded AQI 454, which comes under the “severe” category, while Deonar and Navy Nagar-Colaba stations recorded AQI 324, which is categorised as “very poor”, an official said. 

Navi Mumbai and Kalyan, the satellite cities of Mumbai, have recorded AQI 262 and 239 respectively, falling under “poor” category, while the Thane region was moderately polluted with AQI 153, he said.

Air Quality Index is a yardstick used to measure the quality of air in a particular area. It is measured from 0 to 500. A higher AQI indicates greater level of pollutants in the air.

According to the India Meteorological Department, dust has worsened the city's air quality.

The dust from the Middle East has caused the deterioration of air quality in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, said Jayanta Sarkar, head of the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai.

“However, the AQI is improving. In some places, the AQI could be higher due to local factors,” Sarkar said.

The Colaba weather station had reported 15.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, one degree less than the day before, he added.

National Mumbai City Air Quality Index (AQI) Air Pollution Sameer App Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)
