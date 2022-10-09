Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Mulayam 'Quite Critical': Medanta Hospital

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 3:09 pm

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on lifesaving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Medanta hospital in Gurugram said on Sunday.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is quite critical today and he is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a health bulletin. 

Yadav, 82, has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

(Inputs from PTI)

