MP Sees Three Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now Eight

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported three COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 10,54,896, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,776, an official said.

The recovery count increased by four to touch 10,44,112, leaving the state with eight active cases, he added.

With 3,163 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP so far went up to 3,02,13,847, the official said.

