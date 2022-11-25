Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
MP Sees Three Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now Eight

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,896, new cases 03, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,112, active cases eight, total tests 3,02,13,847.

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 9:55 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported three COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 10,54,896, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,776, an official said.

The recovery count increased by four to touch 10,44,112, leaving the state with eight active cases, he added.

With 3,163 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted  in MP so far went up to 3,02,13,847, the official said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,896, new cases 03, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,112, active cases eight, total tests 3,02,13,847.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths COVID Restrictions Covid Tally Madhya Pradesh
