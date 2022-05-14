Saturday, May 14, 2022
MP: Police Team Attacked In Dhar; Three Cops Injured

Three policemen were injured in the incident that took place in Kharaywadi village under Tirla police station, some 35 km from the district headquarters, in the morning, Dhar's Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh Police (Representational Image) PTI Photo

Updated: 14 May 2022 5:52 pm

A police team was attacked and a rifle was snatched from them when they went to look for a missing woman at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Saturday, an official said. 

Three policemen were injured in the incident that took place in Kharaywadi village under Tirla police station, some 35 km from the district headquarters, in the morning, Dhar's Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said.

The police team had reached the village after getting information about a woman who went missing with her child, he said. While exiting the village, the accused Suga Adivasi and his family members attacked the police team and snatched a rifle from them, he said.

At least six accused have been identified and will soon be arrested with the recovery of the weapon, the official said. Head constables Prakash Bhawar and Mahendra Rajput and assistant sub-inspector Manish Bhagore were injured in the attack, it was stated.

-With PTI Input

