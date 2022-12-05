Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

MP: No COVID-19 Case Or Death Reported; Active Tally Now Seven

Home National

MP: No COVID-19 Case Or Death Reported; Active Tally Now Seven

The COVID-19 tally and death toll in Madhya Pradesh remained unchanged at 10,54,905 and 10,776, respectively, on Monday.

MP: No COVID-19 Case Or Death Reported; Active Tally Now Seven
MP: No COVID-19 Case Or Death Reported; Active Tally Now Seven Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 9:48 pm

No COVID-19 case or death was registered in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 10,54,905 and 10,776, respectively, a health official said.

The recovery count stood at 10,44,122, leaving the state with seven active cases, the official informed.

With 2,171 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,02,37,569, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,905, new cases – Nil, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,122, active cases-seven, number of tests so far 3,02,37,569.

Tags

National COVID-19 Coronavirus Positivity Rate Union Health Ministry Data Coronavirus Infections Death Toll Madhya Pradesh Active Tally
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Common Law Admission Test May Not Select Students With Right Ethos: CJI Chandrachud

Common Law Admission Test May Not Select Students With Right Ethos: CJI Chandrachud