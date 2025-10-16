MP Hospital Faces Scrutiny After ‘Worms' Found In Medicine

Drug Inspector Anubhuti Sharma said the medicine in question was a generic version manufactured by a company based in Madhya Pradesh.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
MP Hospital Faces Scrutiny After 'Worms Found In Medicine
MP Hospital Faces Scrutiny After 'Worms' Found In Medicine
  • A government hospital in Morar, Gwalior district, is under scrutiny following a complaint that worms were found in a bottle of antibiotic medicine given to a child.

  • The hospital sealed its entire stock of the antibiotic and sent samples to a laboratory in Bhopal for testing.

  • A total of 306 bottles of Azithromycin, both distributed and in storage, have been recalled and seized from the hospital.

Amid ongoing concerns over child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh, a government hospital in Morar, Gwalior district, is under scrutiny following a complaint that worms were found in a bottle of antibiotic medicine given to a child.

Health officials confirmed on Thursday that a woman reported the presence of worms in a bottle of Azithromycin oral suspension provided by the hospital. In response, the hospital sealed its entire stock of the antibiotic and sent samples to a laboratory in Bhopal for testing, PTI reported. 

Drug Inspector Anubhuti Sharma said the medicine in question was a generic version manufactured by a company based in Madhya Pradesh. “The bottle presented by the woman was already open, but the matter was taken seriously and investigated immediately,” Sharma said.

A total of 306 bottles of Azithromycin, both distributed and in storage, have been recalled and seized from the hospital. Initial inspection of some bottles showed no visible signs of contamination, but comprehensive testing is underway. Additional samples are being sent to the Central Drug Laboratory in Kolkata.

This incident follows the recent deaths of 24 children in Chhindwara district, allegedly due to kidney failure after consuming adulterated Coldrif cough syrup. The World Health Organization (WHO) has since issued an alert against three India-made syrups, Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife,  labeling them “substandard.”

With PTI inputs

Published At:
