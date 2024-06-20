National

MP: Activists, Farmers’ Body Extend Support To Medha Patkar’s Agitation

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Patkar has been protesting at Kheda Basti in Chikhalda village, about 125 km from the district headquarters, for the past six days over implementation of the Supreme Court’s directions concerning rehabilitation of the displaced persons.

Representational Image
Rahul Gandhi with social activist Medha Patkar at Bharat Jodo Yatra.
People from many states and a farmers’ body have backed activist Medha Patkar who has been agitating in Madhya Pradesh demanding rehabilitation of those affected in the state by the Sardar Sarovar Project on Narmada river in neighbouring Gujarat.

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Patkar has been protesting at Kheda Basti in Chikhalda village, about 125 km from the district headquarters, for the past six days over implementation of the Supreme Court’s directions concerning rehabilitation of the displaced persons.

Activist Prafulla Samantara from Odisha and others from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and former MLA and Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Dr Suneelam reached Kheda Basti on Wednesday to support Patkar’s ongoing agitation.

“We have arrived here to extend support and discuss issues with Patkar, and warned the state and Centre that if the demands for rehabilitation are not fulfilled soon, then they (those associated with Patkar) will stage this agitation in the entire country,” Suneelam told reporters.

The Supreme Court had in 2017 ordered monetary compensation for the MP-based oustees of the Sardar Sarovar Project.

“The decisions given by the Supreme Court (on rehabilitation) should be implemented soon. There is also a provision in it that the chief ministers (of affected states) will meet and understand the situation, especially water level and how much the reservoirs are needed to be filled among others,” said Suneelam.

He demanded that the state and Centre organise this meeting soon to provide relief to the project-affected people.

