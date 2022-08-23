Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Batter Odisha, Several Dead In Hilly States, Schools Closed In MP

Several lives across Indian states continue to be jeopardised following the heavy monsoon and flooding for days now. The situation in Odisha turned grim on Monday with over 9 lacs lives as the flood situation in several northern Odisha districts, including Balasore, turned worse.

Similarly, heavy rains continued in many parts of Madhya Pradesh for the third day on Monday, resulting in schools being closed in some districts including state capital Bhopal and Jabalpur, officials said.

The death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 27 on Sunday with the recoveries of five more bodies due to the heavy monsoon. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited flash floods and landslide-hit areas in Mandi district.

Here's a recap of the flood situation across several states:

ODISHA

Rivers such as Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Jalaka and Baitarani in north Odisha are in spate due to heavy rain caused by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, and subsequent floods water release from Jharkhand, they said.

As many as 251 villages in the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Bhadrak have been impacted by the north Odisha floods, while the total number of affected population crossed 9.66 lakhs, the officials said.

Odisha had already been reeling under the impact of a medium flood in the east with the overflowing Mahanadi river inundating paddy fields and villages.

As many as 6.4 lakh people remain marooned in the twin floods, according to officials.

The state government is currently operating 440 relief centres, where above 1.71 people are being fed cooked meals, they said.

Authorities in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts had on Sunday launched a massive evacuation drive to shift people from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

The evacuation process continued even as flood water entered the villages.

MADHYA PRADESH

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Monday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in western parts of the state.

Rivers drains and other water bodies were in spate in large parts of the state and gates of many dams were opened to release water.

Less vehicular traffic was witnessed due to poor visibility on many roads, especially in western MP.

There were also reports of water logging in some of the low-lying areas of the state.

The IMD has advised people to avoid travelling amid torrential rains.

On Monday, heavy rains pounded Bhopal and adjoining areas.

Schools in some districts including Bhopal and Jabalpur remained closed on Monday due to torrential rains, the officials said. The weather forecast had prompted the authorities to issue orders on Sunday evening for the closure of schools.

HIMACHAL PRADESH

Twenty-two people, including eight members of a family, were killed and twelve others injured in 36 incidents of landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The chief minister's home district Mandi is the worst hit where 13 people have died and five persons are feared dead as they went missing. At least one person has been injured in flash floods and landslides in Mandi.

In Mandi itself, six members of a family went missing after a flash flood in Baghi nullah on the Mandi-Katola-Prashar road on Saturday.

While the body of a girl was recovered some distance away from her house, five other members of her family are feared dead as they were washed away after flash floods.

Several families left their homes located between Baghi and Old Katola areas after a cloud burst and took shelter at safer places in Mandi district on Saturday.

Besides, several roads, power transformers, and water supply pipes have also been damaged in the flash floods.

UTTARAKHAND

In the hill state of Uttarakhand, a series of cloudbursts early Saturday killed four people, while 10 went missing as rivers breached banks, washed away bridges, and threw mud and waters inside houses, forcing evacuation of multiple villages.

As the gushing waters threatened more damage, a number of roads were blocked for traffic, while all Anganwadi centres and schools were ordered shut in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

JHARKHAND

In Jharkhand, heavy rainfall associated with high-speed winds since Friday evening uprooted scores of trees and electricity poles, and submerged low-lying areas in many districts.

A woman died when a mud wall of her house caved in on her in West Singhbhum district on Saturday morning as the deep depression that crossed the Odisha coast on the previous evening brought incessant rainfall in several areas, an official said.

Normal life was thrown out of gear with rain disrupting power supply in many areas for long hours and causing traffic jams in major cities.

Two flights have also been cancelled till 2 pm due to bad weather on Saturday.

RAJASTHAN

Extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours has created flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan's Kota and nearby areas. Low-lying areas have submerged under water owing to rainfall and water released from the barrage in Kota. About 2.76 lakh cusec water has been released from the barrage so far. According to the Meteorological department, extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in isolated areas in Kota and Jhalawar district during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Monday. People faced trouble while commuting and water entered houses in areas like Talwandi, colonies in Purana Kota, Bajrang Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, station road, Balaji Nagar etc. Dag in Jhalawar recorded the highest 234 mm rainfall followed by 224 mm in Kota city during this period.

Apart from Kota and Jhalawar, many areas in Bundi, Baran, Chittorgarh, Sawaimadhopur, Dausa and Karauli also recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall. The rainfall has been widespread in east Rajasthan during the last 24 hours. The MeT department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in east Rajasthan and for heavy rainfall at isolated places in west Rajasthan on Monday.

(with inputs from PTI)

