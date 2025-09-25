Modi Says Tax Burden To Ease Further As Economy Gains More Strength

Modi referred to the implementation of GST reforms in September this year as significant steps towards strengthening the economy.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Modi Says Tax Burden To Ease Further As Economy Gains More Strength
PM Modi Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the tax burden on people will ease further as India’s economy gains more strength.

  • Modi referred to the implementation of GST in 2017, followed by reforms in September this year as significant steps towards strengthening the economy. 

  • The PM called for every product to be made in India and said that India must become self-reliant and called for increasing investment in research and innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the tax burden on people will ease further as India’s economy gains more strength. He made the remarks after inaugurating the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) and asserted that the recent structural reforms in GST are set to give new wings to India's growth story and lead to greater savings for the people, PTI reported. 

Modi referred to the implementation of GST in 2017, followed by reforms in September this year as significant steps towards strengthening the economy. 

"We are not going to stop here... As the economy strengthens further, the tax burden will keep going down... With countrymen's blessings, reforms in GST will continue," the Prime Minister said.

He further stated that no income tax on individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually and the GST 2.0 reforms will result in more savings in the hands of the people. Modi highlighted the development of a vibrant defence sector, creating an ecosystem where each component is Made in India. He declared that the production of the AK-203 rifles will soon begin in a factory set up in Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with Russia.

Related Content
Related Content

The PM called for every product to be made in India and said that India must become self-reliant and called for increasing investment in research and innovation. He also shed light on the fact that despite geopolitical uncertainty, India’s growth remains attractive. 

The trade show, inaugurated by Modi, under the theme "Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here", will be held from September 25 to 29. It will have three core objectives: innovation, integration, and internationalisation.

With PTI inputs 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For West Indies Tests Announced: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  2. India Vs Pakistan: BCCI Files Complaint Against Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan

  3. Shreyas Iyer's Break Request Confirmed As BCCI Announce Rest Of India Squad For Irani Trophy

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Hunt Victory Over BAN In Virtual Semi-Final

  5. ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Preview, Live Streaming, And Full Schedule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  2. Ladakh LG Imposes Curfew in Leh After Violent Statehood Protests Kill Four

  3. BJP Alleges Congress Conspiracy Behind Ladakh Violence, Links Rahul Gandhi to 'Foreign Plot'

  4. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

  5. Karnataka HC Hears Challenges to State’s Caste Census, Reserves Relief

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  3. Taiwan Floods: Typhoon Ragasa Kills 14 In Hualien, 129 Missing

  4. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  5. Rubio Backs US Tariff Hike On India For Purchasing Russian Oil

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand