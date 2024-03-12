Modi Must Be Re-Elected To Ensure Developed India: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be re-elected in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to achieve the goal of a developed India.
Addressing a function at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, Adityanath said India cannot develop without Uttar Pradesh making progress and asked the state's municipal bodies to become self-reliant.
"For a developed India, there should be a developed UP and for this, every municipal body should achieve the goal of self-reliance and ease of living," Adityanath said.
To achieve the goal of a developed India, the Narendra Modi government is needed once again in 2024, he added.
The chief minister also lauded Modi for launching the Smart Cities Mission.
"Earlier people used to say that humans are becoming smart, but the prime minister has made cities smart as well," he said.
"A total of 17 municipal corporations of UP are under the Smart Cities Mission. They are becoming smart cities with the cooperation of the Centre," he said.
Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to connect all its municipal corporations with the Smart Cities Mission, he added.
The chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 3,419 development projects worth Rs 11,000 crore of the Urban Development Department.
He visited the department's exhibition stall and also released the guide of the Urban Development Department.
"It should be the resolve of every Indian to make India a developed country," Adityanath said, adding that the schemes launched were another step towards making India a developed country.
The chief minister also inaugurated the new office of the state's investment promotion and facilitation agency -- ‘Invest UP’ -- at the Pradeshiya Industrial and Investment Corporation of UP (PICUP) Bhawan.
The state government has adopted an investor-friendly approach, prioritising a secure and conducive environment for businesses. With a commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of investors, the UP government has implemented measures to foster a favourable climate for business activities, he said.
"This commitment is aimed at building trust and confidence among the investors and encouraging them to explore opportunities within the region. By prioritising investor security, the government aims to create a business-friendly ecosystem that not only attracts investments but also promotes sustainable economic growth with employment," he said.
On the occasion, Adityanath distributed ‘Letters of Comfort’ to investors followed by unveiling of booklet on Udyami Mitra.
The CM also gave away incentive disbursement sanction orders to 10 investors under the UP Food Processing Policy 2023.