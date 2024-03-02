National

Modi Attacks TMC Over Corruption, Sets Target For Bengal BJP To Win All 42 LS Seats

Addressing a public rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, PM Modi alleged the TMC means 'Tu, Main aur Corruption'.

P
PTI
March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024
       
PM Modi attacks the ruling TMC over corruption in West Bengal
info_icon

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling TMC over corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday set a target for the state BJP to win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

Addressing a public rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, he alleged the TMC means 'Tu, Main aur Corruption'. "Seeing you all gathered here in such huge numbers is giving me the confidence to say 'NDA sarkar, 400 paar'," he told the crowd at the 'Bijoy Sankalpa Sabha' here.

"The TMC is synonymous with atrocities, dynasty politics and betrayal. People of West Bengal are disappointed by the way the state government is functioning," he said.

Referring to the incidents in , where women have accused TMC leaders of sexual abuse, Modi claimed that instead of supporting the "distressed mothers and sisters" of the area, the state government sided with the accused.

"The mothers and sisters kept pleading for justice, but the TMC government did not listen to them. They took votes in the name of 'Maa Mati Manush' but now the mothers and sisters are weeping in West Bengal. The situation in the state is such that here, the criminals decide when to get arrested," he said.

Tags

Corruption

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement