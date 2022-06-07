Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mizoram Super Speciality Cancer Centre likely To Be Operational By 2028

Mizoram is set to house a Super Speciality Cancer and Research Centre by 2028 and is expected to be one of the best Cancer hospitals in the Northeast.

Mizoram Super Speciality Cancer Centre likely To Be Operational By 2028
Cervical cancer (Representative image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 11:12 am

The proposed Mizoram State Super Specialty Cancer and Research Centre (MSSSCRC) is expected to be functional by 2028, a health official said on Tuesday. The Rs 500 crore project would be developed on the outskirts of Aizawl to facilitate swift and better treatment for cancer patients not only in Mizoram but also from other states in the region, the official said. 


The proposed Super Specialty Cancer and Research Centre is expected to be one of the best cancer hospitals in the Northeast and would be funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), he added. Meanwhile, officials of JICA met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday and apprised him of the preparatory survey for the project, an official statement said. 


Hiroshi Ako, who headed the JICA survey team, gave a presentation on the outline, schedule, and the progress of the survey, it said. He urged the governor to extend the assistance that might be required at certain stages of the implementation of the project. Kambhampati thanked JICA for funding the project and appreciated the responsibility taken by the agency for the meticulous survey and design. According to JICA officials, the survey works of the project will continue for another two years with the preparation of the design. 

Related stories

Explained: The First Human Trial Of Virus That Can Kill Cancer

SII Seeks Govt's Nod To Manufacture, Stockpile qHPV Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer

President Putin May Undergo Cancer Treatment And Handover Power Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Mizoram often called the "cancer state", reports an estimated 725 deaths every year due to cancer, and three people are diagnosed with the deadly disease every day, as per official data. According to the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP)-2012-2016, released in 2020, Mizoram recorded 207 and 172.3 cancer cases per one lakh men and women, respectively.


The total number of people diagnosed with cancer in the state from 2012-to 2016 was 8,059. Of them, 4,080 cancer cases were registered in the Aizawl district alone. One out of every five persons has the risk of cancer in the age group of 0-74 years in Mizoram.

Tags

National Cancer Mizoram State Super Specialty Cancer And Research Centre Aizawl Northeast Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Hari Babu Kambhampati Hiroshi Ako National Cancer Registry Programme Mizoram
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Need To Make Indian Banks, Currency Important Part Of International Trade, Supply Chain: PM Modi

Need To Make Indian Banks, Currency Important Part Of International Trade, Supply Chain: PM Modi