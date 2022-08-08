Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Mizoram Logs 64 Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 26.3pc

Mizoram reported 64 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, 84 less than the previous day, as the tally rose to 2,34,144, a health department official said.

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 1:49 pm

The death toll remained unchanged at 711, he said.

The northeastern state now has 1,239 active cases, while 2,32,194 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Mizoram’s daily positivity rate stood at 26.34 percent.

Over 19.58 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19 thus far, the official said, adding, that the state-administered 16,73,256 doses of vaccines to date.

(Inputs from PTI)

