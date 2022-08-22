Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Mizoram Logs 55 New Covid-19 Cases

The Covid-19 recovery rate now is 99.45 per cent. Mizoram had reported 80 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The state has tested more than 19.66 lakh samples for Covid-19 so far, including 211 on Sunday.

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 8:34 pm

Mizoram reported 55 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 25 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 2,36,105, an official said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 717 as no new fatality was reported, he said.

Lunglei district reported 31 cases, followed by Kolasib district (8) and Saitual district (7), he said. The state now has 590 active Covid-19 cases, while 2,34,798 people have recovered from the infection, including 114 on Monday. 

A total of 17,05193 doses of vaccines, including 8,74,145 first doses, 7,36,176 second doses and 94,872 precaution doses have been administered so far till Saturday, according to the state health department.

(With PTI Inputs)

National Mizoram Aizawl District 55 New Covid-19 Cases Death Due To Covid-19 Active Covid-19 Cases State Health Department
