Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mizoram Logs 209 New Covid-19 Cases, One More Fatality

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 26.79 from 28.11 per cent on the previous day as the new infections were detected from 780 sample tests.

COVID-19
Covid-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 11:16 am

Mizoram reported 209 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 46 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 2,33,751, a health official said. 

The death toll rose to 711 as a 27-year-old man succumbed to the infection on Thursday, he said. 

Aizawl district logged the highest number of fresh cases at 50, followed by  Lunglei  at 46 and Kolasib at 27.

Related stories

Covid-19: Thane Records 174 New Cases, Active Tally At 802

Covid-19 Update: India Logs Over 20,000 Fresh Infections, Active Cases Dip To 1,35,364

Telangana: 1,061 New Covid-19 Cases

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 26.79 from 28.11 per cent on the previous day as the new infections were detected from 780 sample tests, he said. 

Mizoram now has 1,325 active cases, while 175 people recuperated from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,31,715, the official said.

The discharge rate stood at 99.12 per cent.

The state has so far tested 19.56 lakh samples for Covid-19.

Altogether 16,67,768 doses of vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till Thursday, according to the state health department. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Mizoram Aizawl District 209 New Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Cases Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Death Toll State Health Department
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case