Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mizoram Health Workers On Indefinite Strike Over Pay, Regularisation

Sources said that Mizoram is currently facing a manpower crunch amid rising Covid-19 cases due to an indefinite strike called by contractual healthcare workers.

undefined
COVID-19 cases in Mizoram PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 11:54 am

Mizoram is currently facing a manpower crunch amid rising Covid-19 cases due to an indefinite strike called by contractual healthcare workers, sources said.

Over 2,000 health staff have stayed off their work since Monday, demanding several benefits, including regularisation, regular pay, medical reimbursement, and transfer allowance.

The National Health Mission Employees Union of Mizoram (NEUM) said the strike, which was scheduled to be called off on Wednesday, would continue indefinitely after a meeting with officials a day ago ended in a deadlock.

NEUM president Malsawmtluanga Hauhnar told PTI that the union was willing to call off the mass casual leave if the government agreed to meet at least two of its demands.

Many of the 2,000 healthcare workers have been employed on a contractual basis for more than 20 years, Hauhnar said, urging the government to take measures for the regularisation of the employees at least in a phased manner.

He underlined that the healthcare employees were paid very irregularly for the past 10 years due to unknown reasons, especially when the state stopped receiving direct central funding. 

Related stories

Mizoram Logs 61 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 24.11 Percent

Mizoram To Have 2 Flyovers To Ease Traffic Snarls

Mizoram Reports 39 New Covid-19 Cases, Daily Positivity Rate 10.1 Percent

Health department officials could not be contacted for comments.

The government had directed all authorities on Wednesday to ensure that the health workers resume their duty from Thursday. On July 8, it also banned strikes by them under the Mizoram Essential Service Maintenance Act.

In July last year, the  NEUM also staged mass casual leave, which was called off after three days following an assurance from the state government to constitute a study group to assess the problems of the healthcare workers.

The union leader pointed out that the government did nothing to meet their demands and the report was neither tabled at the cabinet meeting even though a year had already passed.

Tags

National Health Department Officials The Union Leader Malsawmtluanga Hauhnar Mizoram Essential Service Maintenance Act Mass Casual Leave State Government The National Health Mission Employees Union Of Mizoram (NEUM) Medical Reimbursement
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam