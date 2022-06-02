Mizoram Government Suspends Doctor For Medical Negligence

The Mizoram government on Thursday suspended a medical officer of a government health facility over her alleged misbehavior and medical negligence resulting in the death of a patient. The suspension order came in the wake of outrage on various social media platforms over a 37-year-old man, who died a day after he was allegedly forcefully discharged by the doctor in a fit of rage from the health center.



The order issued by health secretary R Lalramnghaka on Thursday said that the doctor, who served as a medical officer at Primary Health Centre in Sialsuk in Aizawl district has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. During the period when the suspension order is in force, the headquarters of the medical officer should be Aizawl and she should not leave her headquarters without prior permission from the health secretary, the order said. Earlier on Wednesday, the government had ordered a preliminary investigation into the incident at the primary health center, which allegedly resulted in the death of Lalrengpuia, a resident of Sialsuk village.



A block development officer of Aibawk in Aizawl district, under which falls Sialsuk village was directed to conduct the preliminary probe and asked to submit his finding on or before June 10 for further action. The notification said, "It has been learned through social media that an incident occurred at Sialsuk PHC which resulted in the unfortunate death of Lalrengpuia and the public is of the opinion that this is due to the misbehavior and non-ethical action of the doctor." According to sources, Lalrengpuia, who was undertaking treatment at Sialsuk Primary Health Centre, had been discharged from the health center on the night of May 12 by the doctor, who accused the patient of stealing Rs 1,000.

Lalrengpuia, who was on oxygen support while he was discharged, died the next day at his residence in Sialsuk. His relatives alleged that the doctor in a fit of rage removed the oxygen mask from the patient and told him to leave the hospital immediately despite his denial that the money was stolen by him.