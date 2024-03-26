National

Minor Girl Raped In Delhi, Juvenile Among Two Held

A senior police official said a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC including 376 (2) and POCSO Act the same day.

PTI
Two people, including a juvenile, have been nabbed for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl here, police said on Tuesday. 

On March 18, the girl was raped by the two accused, also her neighbours, when she was alone at home, the girl alleged in her complaint. 

A senior police official said a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC including 376 (2) and POCSO Act the same day. 

Following this, Junaid Khan (25) was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha while the juvenile was apprehended from Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

“Despite the accused frequently changing their mobile phones and locations, their call detail records were analysed. Parallel raids were also conducted across various locations to prevent them from escaping," the DCP said.

"During interrogation, Khan and the juvenile accepted their role and involvement in the commission of the offence of the present case," DCP Meena said.

According to the police, Khan is also named in 20 criminal cases of snatching, theft and Arms Act registered at different police stations, including Keshav Puram, Seemapuri and Paschim Vihar.

