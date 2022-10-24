Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Minor Climate Activist's Phone Snatched By Miscreants During Live Recording Of Firecrackers Pollution On Diwali Eve In UP's Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh: The young environment activist was standing on a roadside with traffic movement in the backdrop as she went live on Facebook ahead of Diwali to talk about impact of firecracks vis a vis pollution. 

Seeing the severe pollution levels in the national capital for the last three years during Diwali, a complete ban is being imposed on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi this time, just like last year, Chief Minister said.
Firecrackers for Diwali festival.(File photo-Representational image) Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 3:27 pm

An 11-year-old environment activist has alleged that her phone was snatched by unidentified miscreants while recording a live video on Diwali eve in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. 

The local police said they have lodged her complaint and started probe in the case.     "My mobile phone was just snatched away (10 minutes ago) by two bike-borne thieves while I was going live on my Facebook in front of the Bellana Street market, Greater Noida, Sector 16B opposite Nirala Aspire. Kindly help me!," Licypriya Kangujam tweeted and tagged Noida police for help.

This was Licypriya's first live Facebook video, where she has a verified account and over 1,87,000 followers. 

The young environment activist was standing on a roadside with traffic movement in the backdrop as she went live on Facebook ahead of Diwali to talk about impact of firecracks vis a vis pollution. 

She was live for five minutes and 55 seconds when suddenly she was cut short as the phone was snatched away, according to the purported video. 

It also appeared that Licypriya was not holding the phone and either someone else was recording the video for her or it was placed on some object to record the video, the purported footage showed. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh said, "Directions have been issued to the local Bisrakh police station for investigation in the case. Legal proceedings are being carried out." 

