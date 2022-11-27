Minimum Temperature Settles At 7.9 Degrees Celsius In Delhi

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 27.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 7.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to an IMD bulletin.

According to the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 328 (very poor category) on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 53 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

(With PTI Inputs)