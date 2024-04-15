National

Mini Truck Carrying Devotees Overturns In Haryana's Ambala

The devotees were returning to their home in Kaithal late Sunday night after paying obeisance at Trilokpur Mata temple near Naraingarh.

A mini truck carrying devotees overturned near Adhoya village in Ambala district after a tyre of the vehicle burst leaving some of them injured, police said on Monday.

The police said that 18 devotees were travelling in the mini truck.

Three of these devotees sustained serious injuries, police said.

Sub-Inspector Satish Kumar of Barara police station said that 18 devotees from Sanghan village of Kaithal had gone in a mini truck to visit Trilokpur Mata temple.

"When the vehicle reached near Adhoya village, the tyre of the vehicle burst after which the driver lost control of the truck and it overturned," he said.

The injured were taken out of the vehicle by the locals, who also informed the police.

The police later took the injured to Barara community health centre.

