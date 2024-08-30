National

Milk Vendor Killed As 17-Year-Old SUV Driver Knocks Down His Two-Wheeler In Mumbai

The SUV hit an electric pole after colliding with the two-wheeler, and the teenage driver attempted to flee but was caught by police due to his injuries.

Mumbai Police
(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

 A 17-year-old teenager was detained by police in Goregaon on Thursday after allegedly driving an SUV in the wrong direction and ramming a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of a milk vendor. The incident took place in Aarey Colony around 4 am. 

The teenager is a friend of the SUV owner's son, Mohammed Faz Iqbal Jivani, who was also in the car at the time of the incident. The SUV’s owner, Iqbal Jeewani, 48, was arrested for negligently giving his vehicle to a minor for driving, police said, as reported by The Indian Express.

Pune Porsche Car Accident - File Photo
Pune Porsche Accident: Teen Submits 300-Word Essay On Road Safety As Per Bail Terms

BY Outlook Web Desk

The SUV hit an electric pole after colliding with the two-wheeler, and the teenage driver attempted to flee but was caught by police due to his injuries.

Police have registered a case under sections 105, 106(1), 281 of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), sections 119, 177, 3(1), 181, 184, 134(A) and 134(B) of Motors Vehicle Act and section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The teenager's blood samples have been sent to a laboratory to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol. Police were also investigating whether the accused had partied with his friends before the accident.

The incident is similar to what happened in Pune, where a 17-year-old driver, allegedly drunk, crashed a Porsche into a bike, killing two IT engineers. The accident sparked massive outrage after the teenager was initially granted bail hours after the crash with conditions like writing a 300-word essay on road safety. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root Leads England Revival Against Sri Lanka On Opening Day
  3. Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand
  4. Root Becomes Leading Test Century Maker Among Active Players; Equals Cook's England Record
  5. Indian Fast Bowler Barinder Sran Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
Football News
  1. Girona 4-0 Osasuna: Bryan Gil On Target As Blanquivermells Earn First La Liga Win
  2. Champions League Holders Real Madrid To Face Liverpool And Handed Borussia Dortmund Reunion
  3. UCL 2024-25 Group Stage Draw Highlights: Man City Take On Inter, Liverpool Face Real Madrid
  4. Michael Olise Receives Maiden France Call-Up For Nations League Fixtures
  5. No Love Lost For Nuno Espirito Santo Ahead Of Wolves Reunion
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Dominant Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Ena Shibahara
  2. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Claims 50th Season Win To Advance At Flushing Meadows
  3. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  4. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  5. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Asna: IMD Predicts Rare August Event Over Arabian Sea On Friday | Details
  2. DGCA Action: SpiceJet Under Surveillance; Fine, Show Cause Notice For Air India, Akasa Air | Details
  3. Meet Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra, The Youngest Name In Hurun India Rich List
  4. 'May Have Passed Away': Shocking Audio Clips Of RG Kar Hospital’s Calls To Doctor's Parents Surface
  5. J&K Elections: Union Territory Gears Up For First Assembly Polls Since 2014
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  2. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  3. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  4. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  5. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
World News
  1. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  2. Purulia Arms Drop: Danish Court Rejects Extradition Of Arms Smuggling Suspect To India
  3. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  4. Yemen: Flood Kills 33 At Least, Over 200 Homes Damaged
  5. WHO Announces Limited Pauses In Gaza War To Allow Polio Vaccinations
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign