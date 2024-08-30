Milk Vendor Killed As 17-Year-Old SUV Driver Knocks Down His Two-Wheeler In Mumbai

A 17-year-old teenager was detained by police in Goregaon on Thursday after allegedly driving an SUV in the wrong direction and ramming a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of a milk vendor. The incident took place in Aarey Colony around 4 am.
The teenager is a friend of the SUV owner's son, Mohammed Faz Iqbal Jivani, who was also in the car at the time of the incident. The SUV’s owner, Iqbal Jeewani, 48, was arrested for negligently giving his vehicle to a minor for driving, police said, as reported by The Indian Express.
The SUV hit an electric pole after colliding with the two-wheeler, and the teenage driver attempted to flee but was caught by police due to his injuries.
Police have registered a case under sections 105, 106(1), 281 of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), sections 119, 177, 3(1), 181, 184, 134(A) and 134(B) of Motors Vehicle Act and section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
The teenager's blood samples have been sent to a laboratory to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol. Police were also investigating whether the accused had partied with his friends before the accident.
The incident is similar to what happened in Pune, where a 17-year-old driver, allegedly drunk, crashed a Porsche into a bike, killing two IT engineers. The accident sparked massive outrage after the teenager was initially granted bail hours after the crash with conditions like writing a 300-word essay on road safety.