Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Militants Target Kashmiri Pandit Community Again, Kill Man In Kashmir's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir: The deceased Kashmiri Pandit was identified as Sanjay Pandit, a bank guard hailing from Achan area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Kashmiri Pandits stage demonstrations
Kashmiri Pandits holding a protest.(File photo-Representational image) Representational Image/PTI

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 11:48 am

A man was killed after militants fired upon him in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Kashmiri Pandit , who was fired upon by militants in the district's Achan area.

Also Read | J-K: Fear Among Kashmiri Pandits Palpable After Fresh Terror Threat

Earlier, the man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was fired upon by militants they added.

The attack took place during early hours on Sunday, they said.

According to the reports, the injured man was working as a bank guard.

The deceased man from Kashmiri Pandit community has been identified as Sanjay Pandit. 

Following the attack, whole area has been cordoned off by security forces to nab the attackers.

There has been spike in attacks on Kashmiri Pandit community following abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by militants.

Following the attacks, Many Kashmiri Pandits fearing for their lives have already left Valley.

According to the official website of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (Migrant) Jam­mu, “Approximately, 60,000 families, majority of them Hindus, migrated from the Valley during the turmoil. Most of these families preferred to settle in Jammu and adjoining areas, whereas approximately 23,000 displaced families settled outside J&K.”

