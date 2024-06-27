Meghalaya: Woman Beaten By Men For Allegedly Having Extra-Marital Affair; 5 Arrested

A group of men in Meghalaya beat a woman with sticks after accusing her of having an extra-marital affair. A video was taken of the brutal incident where the men could be seen taking terms to beat the woman while several people were crowded around the scene.
According to an NDTV report, the incident took place in Dadenggre in West Garo Hills.
Reportedly, the police have filed a case against the accused men in the video and have arrested five people so far.
The accusation of the woman having extra-marital affair was also informed to the police by the accused.
Santa Mary Shylla, the Sutnga Saipung MLA and Chairperson of the Meghalaya Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment, responded to the incident.
She asked the police for a report on what happened.
She also announced plans to request all 12 district Superintendents of Police in Meghalaya to stay vigilant and prevent any crimes against women.