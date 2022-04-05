Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Meghalaya: Rain Triggered Landslides Kill Two, Houses And Vehicles Washed Away

According to the state disaster management authority, two people, identified as Rohit Kshiar and Dilibon Tangsang, were killed while two houses and two shops were washed away in another landslide in Umblai village

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 11:23 am

At least two people have been killed and several houses and vehicles washed away in rain-triggered landslides in Meghalaya, officials said on Tuesday.

As many as seven landslides were reported across the state in the last 24 hours, they said. 

Two people, identified as Rohit Kshiar (14) and Dilibon Tangsang (35), were killed in a landslide in Mawlat village in East Khasi Hills district, an official of the state disaster management authority said.

Two houses and two shops were washed away in another landslide in Umblai village. A portion of the Thangbnai-Mawlyngot road was damaged and a vehicle was washed away. Work was underway to clear the road, he said.

Five houses were destroyed and one person sustained minor injuries in a landslide in Lyngshing village. A portion of the road was eroded due to a landslide near Wahumkhrah River in Wahingdoh.

Traffic was affected due to landslides on Mawphlang Balat Road in Mawsynram Block and NH 40 (Shillong-Dawki Road).

Students appearing for board examinations were stranded but police assisted them in reaching their centres on time.

Officials rushed to the locations and foodgrain, blankets and other essential items were distributed among those affected.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong asked executive engineers to remain alert.

