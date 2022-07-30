Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Meet To Discuss Creation Of Malegaon District Soon, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde said issues such as health infrastructure, road improvement, crop loans, organic farming, and empowerment of agriculture universities, MIDC, electricity and tribal people's concerns were discussed in the meeting.

undefined
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 7:44 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the demand for creating Malegaon as a separate district by bifurcating Nashik is an old one and a meeting will soon be convened to discuss the issue.  

The chief minister was speaking to the media in Malegaon after chairing a review meeting of Nashik division.

Shinde said issues such as health infrastructure, road improvement, crop loans, organic farming, and empowerment of agriculture universities, MIDC, electricity and tribal people's concerns were discussed in the meeting.

Related stories

'Rebelled To Protect Balasaheb Thackeray's Legacy’: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Facing Floods, Farmers In Trouble But No Sign Of Ministers, Says Sharad Pawar; Flays Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Government

Maharashtra Government To Install Prepaid Smart Electricity Meters: CM Eknath Shinde

He further said that the issue of housing for the police force in Malegaon, Mumbai and other parts of the state was also discussed and a decision about an action plan in this regard has also been taken.

The chief minister said the state government is positive about the demand for creating Malegaon as a separate district. 

“The demand for creating Malegaon district is an old one and many leaders have sought it. A meeting regarding the demand will be convened in Mumbai soon, during which we will discuss the pros and cons. The government is positive and it will give preference to the demand,” Shinde said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Malegaon District Nashik Division Health Infrastructure Road Improvement Organic Farming MIDC Electricity Tribal People's Concerns
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

Bonds And Verses: A Circle Of Urdu Poets

Bonds And Verses: A Circle Of Urdu Poets