Meet Prem Chand Bairwa, BJP’s Dalit Face In Rajasthan Who Rose From Being An Insurance Agent To Deputy CM

The road to the Deputy CM’s post has been long for Bairwa. Earlier in his life, he took up several odd jobs, such as an insurance agent. He has risen through the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ranks after becoming a member of the Jaipur Zila Parishad in the early 2000s. He is also one of the most qualified ministers in Rajasthan with MA, M Phil, and doctorate degrees.

“We not only came to congratulate him but also requested him to elevate primary schools in our village. We have seen him rising from the ground and we believe he will get the work done as he knows how difficult it is for students to get proper education in villages,” said Bhagi Chand Meghwal, a resident of Dudu, to Outlook.

Bairwa is a second-time MLA from the Dudu constituency, hardly 100 kilometres from Jaipur. In the recently-concluded elections, he won with a margin of over 35,000 votes against Congress candidate Babu Lal Nagar.