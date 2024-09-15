A three-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut collapsed on Saturday afternoon killing nine people so far as the rescue teams continue to search for one other person who is still trapped inside.
According to the District Magistrate, there were 15 people inside the building in the Zakir Colony of Lohia Nagar in Meerut when it collapse and three of them were able to escape on their own.
The incident occurred around 5:15 pm and emergency services were immediately alerted, reportedly.
District Magistrate Deepak Meena confirmed the collapse of the three-storey house in Zakir Colony.
The deceased have been identified as Sajid (40), his daughter Saniya (15), son Saqib (11), Simra (one-and-half years), Reeza (7), Naffo (63), Farhana (20), Alisa (18) and Aliya (6).
The condition of Sofiyan (6) is stable, the administration said in the statement. Of those injured, Naeem (22), Nadeem (26), Saqib (20) and Saina (38) are undergoing treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College.
National Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and police teams joined forces to rescue those trapped under the debris.
As per latest reports, Meena said, "According to the information provided by the relatives and family members, there were a total of 15 people in the building. Three managed to get out, and out of the remaining 12, eight have been rescued so far. Unfortunately, six have died. In total, 11 people have been rescued, with six fatalities, and four are still believed to be trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is ongoing."
Senior officials, including Meerut Zone Additional Director General of Police D K Thakur, Divisional Commissioner Selva Kumari J, Inspector General of Police Nachiketa Jha and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, reached the spot to monitor the rescue operation on Saturday.