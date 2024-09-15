National

Meerut: 9 Dies As Building Collapses In Zakir Colony; Search Operation Underway

The injured have been admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College as per the relief commissioner's office.

House collapsed trapping many in Meerut, UP on September 14, 2024
House collapsed trapping many in Meerut, UP on September 14, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

A three-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut collapsed on Saturday afternoon killing nine people so far as the rescue teams continue to search for one other person who is still trapped inside.

According to the District Magistrate, there were 15 people inside the building in the Zakir Colony of Lohia Nagar in Meerut when it collapse and three of them were able to escape on their own.

The incident occurred around 5:15 pm and emergency services were immediately alerted, reportedly.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena confirmed the collapse of the three-storey house in Zakir Colony.

The deceased have been identified as Sajid (40), his daughter Saniya (15), son Saqib (11), Simra (one-and-half years), Reeza (7), Naffo (63), Farhana (20), Alisa (18) and Aliya (6).

The condition of Sofiyan (6) is stable, the administration said in the statement. Of those injured, Naeem (22), Nadeem (26), Saqib (20) and Saina (38) are undergoing treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College.

National Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and police teams joined forces to rescue those trapped under the debris.

As per latest reports, Meena said, "According to the information provided by the relatives and family members, there were a total of 15 people in the building. Three managed to get out, and out of the remaining 12, eight have been rescued so far. Unfortunately, six have died. In total, 11 people have been rescued, with six fatalities, and four are still believed to be trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is ongoing."

Senior officials, including Meerut Zone Additional Director General of Police D K Thakur, Divisional Commissioner Selva Kumari J, Inspector General of Police Nachiketa Jha and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, reached the spot to monitor the rescue operation on Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shami Won't Take Any Chances Until 100% Fit, Ready To Play Domestic Cricket To Test Fitness
  2. Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 16th Match
  3. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match
  5. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Highlights: England Claim 67-Run Victory Over Ireland
Football News
  1. La Liga: Real Madrid Grab A Win At Sociedad - In Pics
  2. Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea: 'We Played Two Different Games' - Maresca Hails His Team's Response
  3. Premier League: Manchester United Beat Southampton 3-0 With Rashford's Revival And Stoppage-Time Heroics - In Pics
  4. Girona Vs Barcelona: Hansi Flick Confident Barca Can Topple Impressive Girona
  5. AC Milan 4-0 Venezia, Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Earns First Win With Rout
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  2. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  4. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  5. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  5. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Meerut Building Collapse: 6 Dies Under Debris As Rescue Team Continues To Search For 4 Others In Zakir Colony
  2. 'Was Offered Support For PM Post, But...': Nitin Gadkari's Big Revelation
  3. The Perfect Victim Paradox: How Society Judges Rape Survivors
  4. Memories of A Malabar Onam
  5. IMD Warns Of Severe Weather In East, Heavy Rainfall & Flash Flood Risks Across India
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
  2. Ukraine Renews Calls On West To Approve Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory
  3. Pakistan Removes Special Rep To Afghanistan Amid Rising Tension
  4. Romania: 5 Found Dead As Rainstorms Leave Scores Stranded
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 14 In Gaza; WHO Chief Says Polio Vaccination Drive A 'Massive Success'
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them