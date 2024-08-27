National

Mayawati Unanimously Re-Elected BSP President

Mayawati, 68, is a four-time former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram had declared her as his political successor more than two decades ago.

mayawati bsp president
Two days ago, Mayawati had taken to social media to announce that her retirement from active politics was "out of question". Photo: File image
info_icon

Mayawati was unanimously re-elected here as the national president of the BSP on Tuesday, the party said.

The decision was taken during a special meeting of the BSP Central Executive Committee (CEC) and senior office bearers at the national-level and state party units, and representatives from all over the country, it said.

She assured party followers that she is ready to make any sacrifice to advance the humanitarian mission of “great people”, particularly those born in Dalit, Adivasi and OBC communities, through the BSP movement, a party statement said.

Two days ago, Mayawati had taken to social media to announce that her retirement from active politics was "out of question".

