Mayawati Demands Probe Into Death Of Mukhtar Ansari

Ansari, 63, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

PTI
Updated on:
PTI
Mayawati demands inquiry into the death of Mukhtar Ansari Photo: PTI
BSP president Mayawati on Friday demanded a high-level inquiry into the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, saying the truth of the case needs to come before the public.

In a post on X, the BSP president said "The persistent apprehensions and serious allegations made by Mukhtar Anasari's family regarding his death in jail require a high -level investigation so that the true facts of his death can be revealed."

Bhim Army founder and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president Chandra Shekhar Aazad demanded a CBI investigation into the death of Ansari.

"The untimely demise of former MLA Mukhtar Ansari is very sad. I pay my humble tribute. My condolences to his family and supporters, may nature give them the strength to bear this immense loss," Aazad posted on X in Hindi.

"Earlier he had expressed apprehension that he will be murdered. I demand from the High Court of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh for a CBI investigation into his death," the Dalit leader added.

Aazad's party is in fray for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The 63-year-old Ansari was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda from the district jail in "an unconscious state" on Thursday evening and died at the hospital following a cardiac arrest, according to its principal Suneel Kaushal.

Ansari's family has alleged that he was subjected to slow poisoning in jail, a charge denied by authorities.

Ansari was a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar. He had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005. He had over 60 criminal cases pending against him.

He was sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts in Uttar Pradesh and was lodged in the Banda jail. His name was on the list of 66 gangsters issued by Uttar Pradesh Police last year.

