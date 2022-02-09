Married Daughter Eligible For Job In Die-In Harness Scheme: HC

A Division Bench of the High Court of Tripura has upheld a single-bench order that a married daughter, who depends on her father's income, is eligible to get a government job in a die-in harness case.





The Division Bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty and Justice S C Chattopadhyay on Tuesday rejected the state government's petition seeking review of the single bench's order on the die-in harness scheme.





A single-bench had earlier said that a married daughter, who depends on her father's income is eligible to get a government job under the die-in harness scheme while hearing five separate writ petitions.





The state government had filed a writ petition before a division bench seeking review of the single bench's order on the die-in-harness scheme.





The division bench rejected the state government’s plea saying depriving the married daughter of die-in-harness benefit is against the spirit of the constitution as well as gender parity.





Advocate Harekrishna Bhowmik, who represented one of the five petitioners, on Wednesday termed the judgment as a victory against gender discrimination.





"We have been able to convince the High Court that a government can’t exclude married daughter from availing the benefit under the die-in-harness case. The court asked the government to reverse its decision by next three months to ensure gender parity”, he said. In 2015, the state government, by a notification, barred married daughters from the die-in-harness benefit.

With PTI inputs.