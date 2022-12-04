Raju Theth Shootout: Man Who Came For Daughter's Admission At Coaching Centre Killed In Crossfire

The shootout in which four people opened fire and killed gangster Raju Theth at Rajasthan’s Sikar, one more person identified as Tarachand Kadwasara died and his cousin, injured.

While Theth was killed at the entrance of his Piprali house in Sikar city at 9:30 am, Kadwasara was on the way to meet his daughter for her admission at a coaching institute on Piprali road. He reached there to meet her, but the accused also fired at him thinking that he was an aide of Theth. His cousin was also injured in the shooting.

The place where the incident took place has several coaching centres and hostels. The slain gangster’s brother too ran a hostel there.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said four of the five suspects involved in the murder case have been identified. One CCTV footage surfaced in which the accused are seen present with Theth at the gate of his house. When the accused went there, a tractor trolley also reached in front of the house and it was stranded when the assailants opened fire at Theth. It is suspected that the tractor driver was also involved in the crime. In another footage, the accused are seen fleeing from the scene.

Police said efforts were being made to trace the suspects. Haryana and Jhunjhunu borders have been sealed, police said.

Later in the day, locals claim that the occupants of a speeding car in the Jhunjhunu district opened fire from the vehicle at some labourers who were working to repair a road in order to get the way clear. Police also initiated a search in the area.

On the other hand, soon after the murder, a person named Rohit Godara, who introduced himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility on Facebook, saying it was to avenge the killing of Anandpal Singh and Balbir Banuda.