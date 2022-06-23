Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Man Killed By Naxals In Maharashtra

A middle-aged man in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district has been allegedly killed by the Naxals.

Man Killed By Naxals In Maharashtra
File-Representative Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 12:18 pm

Naxals have allegedly killed a 37-year-old man in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Thursday.
       

The rebels allegedly picked up the victim, Lucky Kumar Oksa, from his house in Malampodur village on Wednesday night and killed him using sharp weapons, a senior police official said. 
       

The victim's body was found in the village on Thursday morning, he said.
       

The reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.
       

The police were conducting an investigation into the incident, the official added. 

Tags

National Police Naxals Investigation Maharashtra Gadchiroli District Rebel Victim Killings
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

FIH Pro League: IND-W Take On USA-W

FIH Pro League: IND-W Take On USA-W