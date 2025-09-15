Man Caught at Mumbai Airport with 67 Exotic Animals, Sent Back to Bangkok

Wildlife officials intervene after passenger smuggled endangered species in luggage from Thailand.

Mumbai International Airport |
Mumbai International Airport | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A man arriving from Bangkok was caught with 67 exotic animals at Mumbai airport.

  • The animals, including endangered species, were deported under the Wildlife Protection Act.

  • NGO experts helped rescue and treat the animals before sending them back.

A man was arrested by the Customs at the Mumbai international airport allegedly with 67 exotic animals hidden in his luggage, an official said on Monday.

The passenger, who had come in from Bangkok in Thailand, was held in the early hours of Sunday, he said.

"Species like leopard tortoises, turtles, meerkats, hyrax, sugar glider as well as rare and endangered monitor lizards were part of the haul. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau initiated a deportation order of these live species under Wildlife Protection Act. The animals were sent back to Bangkok," he said.

Wildlife rescue experts from NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare assisted in the immediate rescue, identification, treatment and stabilization of animals, the official added.

