Man Can't Be Held Guilty For Abetment Of Wife's Suicide Unless Cogent Evidence Exists: SC

"This court has held that from the mere fact of suicide within seven years of marriage, one should not jump to the conclusion of abetment unless cruelty was proved. In the absence of any cogent evidence of harassment or cruelty, an accused cannot be held guilty for the offence under Section 306 of IPC by raising a presumption under Section 113A," the bench said.

It said mere demand of money from the wife or her parents for running a business without anything more would not constitute cruelty or harassment. The apex court also said that from the mere fact of suicide within seven years of marriage, one should not jump to the conclusion of abetment unless cruelty was proven. "Had there been any clinching evidence of incessant harassment on account of which the wife was left with no other option but to put an end to her life, it could have been said that the accused intended the consequences of his act, namely, suicide," it said.

The bench said courts should be extremely careful in assessing evidence under section 113A to find out if cruelty was meted out. "If it transpires that a victim committing suicide was hypersensitive to ordinary petulance, discord and differences in domestic life quite common to the society to which the victim belonged and such petulance, discord and differences were not expected to induce a similarly circumstanced individual in a given society to commit suicide, the conscience of the court would not be satisfied for holding that the accused charged of abetting the offence of suicide was guilty," it said.

Commenting on the ordeal suffered by the man, the top court said the "criminal justice system of ours can itself be a punishment". "It is exactly what has happened in this case. It did not take more than 10 minutes for this court to reach an inevitable conclusion that the conviction of the appellant convict for the offence punishable under Section 306 of the IPC is not sustainable in law.

"The ordeal for the appellant started sometime in 1993 and is coming to an end in 2024, i.e. almost after a period of 30 years of suffering. At the same time, we are also mindful of the fact that a young woman died leaving behind her six-month-old infant. No crime should go unpunished. But at the same time, the guilt of the accused has to be determined in accordance with law," the bench said.