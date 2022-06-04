Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Man brutally murdered in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

Murder in New Delhi PTI photo

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 1:02 pm

 A 28-year-old person was murdered by a man and his brother who attacked him with a blade and stone following a quarrel in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Saturday.The gruesome murder that took place on Friday was captured on a CCTV camera. The footage showed the victim was walking when he was accosted by the two brothers who punched, kicked and attacked him repeatedly with blade and a stone.Police said they were informed around 2.15 pm that a person was injured with a blade. Police reached the spot and the injured was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital for treatment. He was identified as Narender alias Bunti, a resident of Azadpur. Later, he was referred to a higher centre where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.The assailants were identified as Rahul Kali and his brother Rohit Kali, police said. Probe found that the quarrel broke out between Rahul and Narender over the issue of repeated demands of the victim to borrow money for his drug addiction, they said. Rahul got annoyed and called his brother on Mandir Wali street, Azadpur village and attacked Narender with a blade and repeatedly hit his head with bricks, the DCP said. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station. Rahul Kali (22), a resident of Mandir Wali gali, Azadpur, has been arrested and efforts are being made to trace his absconding brother, she said.

