Mallikarjun Kharge Steps Into Controversy; Asks Modi, ‘Do You Have 100 Heads Like Ravana’?

Weeks after the ‘Aukat’ comment of Congress leader Madhusudan evoked severe controversy, the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge today while campaigning in Gujarat compared Narendra Modi with ‘Ravana’ and brought in severe flaks.

While addressing an election rally at Ahmedabad’s Behrampura, the newly elected party president said, “We see your (Modi’s) face in corporation elections, MLA elections or MP elections, everywhere. Do you have 100 heads like Raavan?” He was actually referring to the campaign strategies of BJP that in any election sought votes in the name of the PM.

“I’ve been seeing that votes are sought in the name of Modiji, be it municipality elections, corporation elections (or Assembly elections). Ask for vote in the name of the candidate. Is Modi going to come and work at the municipality? Is he going to help you in times of your need?”, added the senior Dalit leader.

Sharing the video of the speech, Amit Malviya, the head of BJP IT cell tweeted, “Unable to take the heat of Gujarat election, pushed to the fringe, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge loses control over his words, calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Ravan”.”

The BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra reacting strongly to the statement said that it shows the mindset of the Congress leadership mostly of the Gandhis. Referring to the earlier statement of Madhusudan Mistry where he said that Congress will show Modi his ‘Aukat’, the senior BJP leader said, “Narendra Modi is the pride of Gujarat and has been working for the development of each and every citizen. These are merely words of Mallikarjun and the ideology is of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Remember who called Narendra Modi 'Maut ka Saudagar'? Madhusudan Mistry said he will show Narendra Modi his place his 'Aukaat'.”

Patra also added, “What 'Aukaat' will you show Soniaji? Every Gujarati should teach a lesson to this Congress party which has used such words against the Pride of Gujarat, Every Gujarati should come out and vote and teach Congress a lesson.”

Earlier, during his campaign the AICC president called Modi a ‘leader of lies’ and said that the PM is trying to gain sympathy by playing poor. Reflecting on his caste position, Kharge said, “A person like you claims to be poor. I'm one of the untouchables. People drank your tea; nobody would've had my tea.”

Gujarat is going to the polls on December 1 and December 5 and the results will be out on December 8.