Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Narendra Modi Government For 'Not Fulfilling' Promises Made To Protesting Farmers

The Congress had expressed solidarity with farmers as they marked on Saturday the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement withdrawing the three farm laws.   

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 3:45 pm

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused the Modi government of not fulfilling its promises on MSP, compensation and withdrawal of cases against farmers who participated in the protests against the three central agri laws.  

The Congress had expressed solidarity with farmers as they marked on Saturday the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement withdrawing the three farm laws.   

"The Modi government, which crushed the farmers under vehicle, did not give cost plus 50 percent Minimum Support Price, did not give compensation to 733 martyred farmers and didn't even withdraw the case against them," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.       

"Last year, on these assurances, the farmers had celebrated Kisan Vijay Diwas," he said. Kharge also shared a video montage of the farm laws protests.   

On Saturday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Buldhana district of Maharashtra paid tributes to "over 700 farmers who were martyred" during the stir. 

(With PTI Inputs)

