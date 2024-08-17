National

Maharashtra: Woman Injuries Man's Private Parts With Metal Spatula For Indecent Behaviour

Maharashtra: The accused was drunk when he reportedly tried to misbehave with the woman at her home in the Bhiwandi area.

Mumbai Police personnel on duty.(File photo-Representational image) |
Mumbai Police personnel on duty.(File photo-Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

At a time when Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case has rattled the country, a woman in Maharashtra’s Thane stopped a man’s advances by injuring his private parts with a metal spatula. Reportedly, the accused man was intoxicated when he attempted to misbehave with the woman at her residence in the Bhiwandi area.

Reports said a 30-year-old man’s private parts were injured by a 26-year-old woman in Thane following which the injured man hurried to a hospital.

Punjab minister Balkar Singh | - AAP website
NCW Takes Cognisance Of Punjab AAP Leader’s Objectionable Video Shared By BJP, Calls For Probe

BY Outlook Web Desk

Accused Anil Satyanarayan Raccha was drunk when he tried to misbehave with the 26-year-old woman at her home in the Bhiwandi area, PTI reported.

The report said the Raccha and the woman know each other.

“Around 4.30 pm on Friday, Raccha went to her house and tried to make sexual overtures. He also allegedly flashed her. To protect herself, the woman raised an alarm, ran to her kitchen and picked up a metal spatula. She struck Raccha with the utensil and injured his genitals,” report mentioned.

Following the incident, a wounded Raccha rushed out of her house to seek medical help, reports said.

Air India flight - null
From Urinating Men To Shirtless Brawls: How In-flight Chaos Are Making Headlines Of Late

BY Swati Shikha

The injured man has been hospitalised.

On a complaint by the woman, the Bhiwandi town police have registered a case against Raccha for outraging the modesty of a woman, sexual harassment and trespass under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the report said.

The accused has not been arrested as he is still in the hospital, the report added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
  2. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
  3. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
  4. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns
  5. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
Football News
  1. Man United Vs Fulham: Red Devils Start Off With A Win - In Pics
  2. Ulm 0-4 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller's Double Helps Vincent Kompany Make Winning Start
  3. Le Havre 1-4 Paris-Saint-Germain: Les Parisiens Start Title Defence Emphatic Late Win
  4. Manchester United 1-0 Fulham: Joshua Zirkzee The Hero On Red Devils Debut
  5. Pressure – What Pressure? Manchester United New Boy Joshua Zirkzee Shrugs Off Debut Nerves
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Woman Injuries Man's Private Parts With Metal Spatula For Indecent Behaviour
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Reaches CBI Office
  3. UP: Teen Girl Raped By School Teacher, Dies After Months Of Treatment
  4. Gurugram, Noida Malls Receive Bomb Threats; Police, Bomb Squad At Site
  5. Kedarnath Trek Route, Damaged By Landslides, Repaired; Reopened For Pilgrims
Entertainment News
  1. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  2. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  5. Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024 Full Winners List: '12th Fail' Bags Best Film, Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor Award
US News
  1. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  2. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
  3. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  4. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
World News
  1. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  2. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  3. French Pilot Dies After Jet Crashes Into Sea During Airshow | On Cam
  4. Wars, A Mockery Of The Freedoms For Which They Are Fought
  5. Ukrainian Officials Urge Civilians To Evacuate Eastern City Of Pokrovsk As Russian Troops Close In
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Reaches CBI Office
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know