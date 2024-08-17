Maharashtra: Woman Injuries Man's Private Parts With Metal Spatula For Indecent Behaviour

At a time when Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case has rattled the country, a woman in Maharashtra’s Thane stopped a man’s advances by injuring his private parts with a metal spatula. Reportedly, the accused man was intoxicated when he attempted to misbehave with the woman at her residence in the Bhiwandi area.
Reports said a 30-year-old man’s private parts were injured by a 26-year-old woman in Thane following which the injured man hurried to a hospital.
Accused Anil Satyanarayan Raccha was drunk when he tried to misbehave with the 26-year-old woman at her home in the Bhiwandi area, PTI reported.
The report said the Raccha and the woman know each other.
“Around 4.30 pm on Friday, Raccha went to her house and tried to make sexual overtures. He also allegedly flashed her. To protect herself, the woman raised an alarm, ran to her kitchen and picked up a metal spatula. She struck Raccha with the utensil and injured his genitals,” report mentioned.
Following the incident, a wounded Raccha rushed out of her house to seek medical help, reports said.
The injured man has been hospitalised.
On a complaint by the woman, the Bhiwandi town police have registered a case against Raccha for outraging the modesty of a woman, sexual harassment and trespass under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the report said.
The accused has not been arrested as he is still in the hospital, the report added.