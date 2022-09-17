Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Maharashtra: Thane Sees 122.14 mm Rain In 24 Hours; Three Casualties Reported

Maharashtra's Thane city received 122.14 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, and three rain-related deaths were reported in the district, civic officials said.

Heavy rains in Thane
Heavy rains in Thane Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 3:06 pm

This was the highest rainfall recorded by the city in one day this season, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

As per official data, Thane city has recorded a total of 2690.40 mm of rain to date this season, while it had witnessed 3164.27 mm in the same period last year.

Rains played havoc in all low-lying areas with several incidents of the tree falls being reported in various parts of the city, the official said.

Three rain-related deaths were reported in Bhiwandi town, the worst-hit part of the Thane district.

According to fire officials, a power company employee accidentally fell into a river at Subash Nagar. At the same time, a five-year-old girl Gulnaz Ansari has washed away in a swollen nullah Diwanshah Dargah area of the town.

In the third incident, a man fell into a quarry in Sonale village and drowned, they said.

(Inputs from PTI)

